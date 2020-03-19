Sunlight will kill coronavirus, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured. "People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sunlight. The sunlight provides Vitamin D and also improves immunity. Sunlight will also kill such viruses (coronavirus)," said Choubey while talking to reporters outside Parliament.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. So far, three persons have died due to the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.