Trump says he'll enter fray on oil fight at right time

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:55 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would get involved in the international oil dispute at the right time, saying low gasoline prices were good for U.S. consumers even as they were hurting the industry.

"We are trying to find some kind of a medium ground," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House, adding that he had spoken to several people over the dispute. "It's very devastating to Russia."

