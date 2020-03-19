Trump says he'll enter fray on oil fight at right time

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would get involved in the international oil dispute at the right time, saying low gasoline prices were good for U.S. consumers even as they were hurting the industry.

"We are trying to find some kind of a medium ground," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House, adding that he had spoken to several people over the dispute. "It's very devastating to Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.