Amid coronavirus breakout, UP health minister holds press meet to talk about govt feats

Amid coronavirus pandemic across the country, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday held a press conference to talk about the government's achievements in last three years and said it was a suitable time to do so. "We run a government and have completed three years. We are having programmes across the state today to showcase our achievements. This is one programme and coronavirus is a disease that we all are battling across the world. Our preparation for that is different. Police have invoked Section 144 that is their preparation. And if we all are so scared then we should all sit at our homes," he said. Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 19 positive cases of coronavirus. Singh also took a jibe at the journalists attending the press meet, saying "we use the media to disseminate useful information".

The conference was held at the Gautam Buddh Nagar collectorate in Greater Noida, even as four positive cases have emerged so far in the district and police on Wednesday invoked Section 144 of the CrPC to ban all mass gatherings. All schools and colleges, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools have already been asked to stay closed in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus, while medical experts suggested social distancing to avoid COVID-19. Asked about using social media instead of press meets to highlight the government's work, Singh said social media was inadequate and cited circulation of fake news also as an impediment. "There is as much fake news about coronavirus on social media as there is good and useful information. Nobody knows who is sending information, is it a scientist or a layman... But being a public representative and health minister of the state, we use the press to disseminate useful information," he said "Social media is good only till a certain point but after that there comes doubt about its authenticity," Singh added, as he was flanked by Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar -- all three BJP leaders.

Asked if he thought this is an appropriate time to hold conferences and talk about the government's achievements, the minister said, "It's absolutely appropriate. We have completed three years and it was a scheduled programme." PTI KIS KJ KJ.

