Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 12:16 IST
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of the Iranian new year, said the United States' sanctions have forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.

"With unity, we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production," Khamenei said.

"Iran benefited from America's sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas."

