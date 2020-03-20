Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of the Iranian new year, said the United States' sanctions have forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.
"With unity, we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production," Khamenei said.
"Iran benefited from America's sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas."
