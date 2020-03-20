Left Menu
MP: CLP meeting starts at CM Kamal Nath's residence

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
A meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) started at the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Friday ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly. The apex court had on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The CLP meeting was called ahead of the special session of Madhya assembly scheduled to start at 2 pm. "Yes we are going to the chief minister's residence, where are going to draw our final strategy for the House," a Congress MLA told PTI before heading to the meeting.

When asked about the speculations that the ruling party MLAs would resign en masse, he said, "I do not think so. The meeting is going to decide our future course of action." Meanwhile, Congress insiders said that the party was not in favour of filing a review petition in the apex court against its direction given on Thursday.

Late Thursday night, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.

Earlier, six ministers had resigned which brought down the ruling party's strength from 114 to 108..

