Assam guv urges people to support PM's call for 'janta curfew'

  Guwahati
  Updated: 20-03-2020 18:47 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 18:47 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday urged people to support and adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'janata curfew' on March 22. Stressing that resolve and restraint was the need of the hour to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the governor, in a statement, also requested them to avoid social gatherings.

In this challenging scenario, scientific fraternities across the world have said that social distancing is the best and most effective way to keep the infection at bay, he said. "In consonance with the request of the prime minister, we should stay home and follow social distancing rules," the governor stated.

Referring to Modi's address to the nation on Thursday, he said, "We should all acknowledge the selfless service (of health care professionals, essential service providers), express our appreciation by clapping and cheering on Sunday." He also asked government officials, volunteers and workers of social, religious and political organisations to generate awareness on the disease. "With adequate precautions, safety measures and personal hygiene, we can overcome the challenge posed by the virus," he added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called on the governor earlier in the day and apprised him of the measures being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

He called for 'janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am - 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. Lauding the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others, Modi asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells.

PTI DG RMS RMS.

