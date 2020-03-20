Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Goa ZP polls postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:47 IST
Coronavirus: Goa ZP polls postponed

The Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for March 24 has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and a new date for it would be announced later, State Election Commissioner RK Srivastava said on Friday after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The polls were originally scheduled for March 22 but had to be pushed back on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a voluntary shutdown on Sunday called Janta curfew.

The move, announced by the PM during a national address on Thursday, seeks to keep people indoors between 7am and 9pm on Sunday in a bid to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai welcomed the decision to postpone the polls.

"We now hope the Goa government will get down to honestly and seriously preparing for the worst and enforcing social distancing, if need be, with complete lockdown as called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020