Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand guv urges people to stay indoors; Rajrappa temple

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:19 IST
J'khand guv urges people to stay indoors; Rajrappa temple

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Friday appealed to people to refrain from stepping out of home unless absolutely necessary. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Thursday, Murmu, in a statement, said children and those above 60 years of age should stay home for the next few weeks.

"Observe 'janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm this Sunday and try and remain indoors. Clap and ring bells at 5 pm on March 22 to applaud and show gratitude to the people who are serving others," she insisted. Asking people to exercise caution against misinformation and rumours, the governor also contended that there was no reason for panic-buying of essential items.

Murmu urged people to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups, and postpone surgery dates, if not urgent. She asked private sector employers to desist from announcing pay cuts.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh district deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh, in a report, said Rajrappa temple would be closed for visitors till April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

He called for 'janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 am - 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. Lauding the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others, Modi asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells.

PTI COR PVR RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020