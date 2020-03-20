J'khand guv urges people to stay indoors; Rajrappa temple

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Friday appealed to people to refrain from stepping out of home unless absolutely necessary. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Thursday, Murmu, in a statement, said children and those above 60 years of age should stay home for the next few weeks.

"Observe 'janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm this Sunday and try and remain indoors. Clap and ring bells at 5 pm on March 22 to applaud and show gratitude to the people who are serving others," she insisted. Asking people to exercise caution against misinformation and rumours, the governor also contended that there was no reason for panic-buying of essential items.

Murmu urged people to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups, and postpone surgery dates, if not urgent. She asked private sector employers to desist from announcing pay cuts.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh district deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh, in a report, said Rajrappa temple would be closed for visitors till April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

He called for 'janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 am - 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. Lauding the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others, Modi asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells.

