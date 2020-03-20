Coronavirus: Pb govt allows public buses to ply on specific routes

A day after announcing the suspension of public transport services in the state, the Punjab government on Friday said buses will continue to ply on some routes to avoid causing inconvenience to the people. On Thursday, a group of ministers had announced that bus services would be suspended in the state from Friday midnight till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"For public convenience, buses of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus on specific routes and taxis having a seating capacity of less than 12 passengers -- maxi cab and motor cab have been exempted from this prohibition," said state transport minister Razia Sultana in a statement here. However, in case of emergency, concerned deputy commissioners as well as the state transport commissioner are authorised to exempt any public service vehicle from operation of this order, she further said.

It is further to clarify that this ban does not cover goods carriers and private service vehicles like staff buses, she said, adding that driving licenses will not be issued till March 31. Punjab cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the supply of milk would continue uninterruptedly across the state and advised the people not to panic.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab, has put on hold its ongoing membership drive. In a statement issued on Friday, state president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann said the membership drive stood cancelled with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.