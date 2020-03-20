Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Pb govt allows public buses to ply on specific routes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:38 IST
Coronavirus: Pb govt allows public buses to ply on specific routes

A day after announcing the suspension of public transport services in the state, the Punjab government on Friday said buses will continue to ply on some routes to avoid causing inconvenience to the people. On Thursday, a group of ministers had announced that bus services would be suspended in the state from Friday midnight till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"For public convenience, buses of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus on specific routes and taxis having a seating capacity of less than 12 passengers -- maxi cab and motor cab have been exempted from this prohibition," said state transport minister Razia Sultana in a statement here. However, in case of emergency, concerned deputy commissioners as well as the state transport commissioner are authorised to exempt any public service vehicle from operation of this order, she further said.

It is further to clarify that this ban does not cover goods carriers and private service vehicles like staff buses, she said, adding that driving licenses will not be issued till March 31. Punjab cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the supply of milk would continue uninterruptedly across the state and advised the people not to panic.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab, has put on hold its ongoing membership drive. In a statement issued on Friday, state president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann said the membership drive stood cancelled with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020