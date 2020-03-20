Left Menu
Will support every initiative of state, Centre govt to fight coronavirus pandemic: UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday said that as a responsible opposition, it will support state and center government in all initiatives, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' resolution to contain COVID-19 spread.

  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:42 IST
UDF convenor Benny Behanan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday said that as a responsible opposition, it will support state and center government in all initiatives, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' resolution to contain COVID-19 spread. Speaking to media persons here on Friday after UDF's party meet, DF convenor Benny Behanan said that the UDF would support 'Janata Curfew' mooted by Prime Minister.

"The state government should take all necessary precautions to avoid community spread of COVID-19. The UDF will support all government initiatives to contain coronavirus. But the government which has taken steps to avoid gatherings in places of worship is reluctant to close down bars and liquor outlets. The government also went ahead with toddy shop auction which should not have been done amidst coronavirus outbreak," he said. Welcoming Rs 20,000 crore package provided to tackle COVID-19, he said, "Amidst financial crisis, the state is reeling under, we doubt how the government will implement it. Also, the announcement that two months of welfare pension will be given together is technically wrong. Six months pension was in arrears and from it, the government is now giving away two months pension."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for "Janta curfew" on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

