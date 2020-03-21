Coronavirus: NCP's Rohit Pawar raises concern for daily wagers

Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA from Maharashtra's Karjat-Jamkhed and grand-nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, on Saturday said there was need for innovative solutions to the novel coronavirus crisis as well as the economic issues it has brought along. In a Facebook post, Pawar said daily wage workers had begun to feel the pinch of social distancing as they were fast losing income and things could only get worse for them as the crisis deepens.

He, however, agreed social distancing was becoming increasingly important to curb the spread of the virus. "Expecting citizens alone to tide over the crisis could be disastrous. While tackling the health emergency, the government should focus on the economic emergency as well.

Several options can be explored like temporary provision of minimum basic income for those who stand the risk of being worst affected. Reskilling the unorganised workforce for other temporary jobs could also be a viable option," Pawar wrote in the FB post..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.