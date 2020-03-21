Abdullah, Masoodi release Rs 1 Cr each from MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

NC president Farooq Abdullah and party leader Hasnain Masoodi released an amount of Rs one crore each from their MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. "The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir. The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal.

Expressing concern over the situation unfolding across Jammu and Kashmir, the veteran leader said, "I hope the amount I have released from my MPLAD funds will give the required fillip to the efforts of the agencies concerned to deal with the situation in an effective way. "The party is alive to the situation and we will walk the extra mile to lend a hand to people in curbing the spread (of the coronavirus). The situation demands adaptation of the existing systems and enhancing of support to the efforts to cope up with it. The government should, on a priority basis, come up with an emergency approach of a coordinated and consistent response to stop the situation from escalation." The NC president said the need of the hour was improved surveillance, more emergency clinical services, implementation of public health measures, effective advisories and greater coordination between different agencies against the threat.

The NC spokesperson said following directions from Abdullah, the party MP from south Kashmir's Anantnag, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, also released an amount of Rs one crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his constituency. "Masoodi has also released an amount of Rs one crore to combat the threat of the virus in his constituency," he said.

The amount would be equally distributed among Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama -- the four south Kashmir districts that were part of Masoodi's constituency, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.