  • PTI
  • Patna
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:47 IST
RJD questions Bihar govt s preparedness to deal with outbreak
RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said that the party has issued a guideline for its state office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The opposition RJD in Bihar on Saturday questioned the Nitish Kumar government's preparedness to tackle an outbreak of the coronavirus, citing poor healthcare infrastructure in the state. Referring to the Bihar governments affidavit filed in the Supreme Court during the hearing on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) which had taken a heavy toll in Muzaffarpur last year, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav trained guns at the state government.

We all are very well aware of the healthcare infrastructure of Bihar. The government in its affidavit stated that Bihars hospitals have a shortage of 47 percent doctors, 70 percent nurses, 72 percent lab technicians, and 58 percent pharmacist, Yadav said. Given the situation of the state's healthcare infrastructure, one can just imagine how fatal it could be if the government continues to remain negligent, he said.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said that the party has issued a guideline for its state office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. RJD workers have been distributing masks and hand sanitizers in different areas, he said.

The party national president Lalu Prasad has also appealed to the people to take utmost care and urged the state government to constitute a task force to deal with an outbreak, Singh said.

