JP Nadda requests people to follow 'Janta curfew', unite against COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday appealed to the citizens to follow the "Janta curfew" call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unite in the battle against COVID-19. "Today we need to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection. The 'Janta curfew' is an important step by the public, for the health of the public. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding 'Janta curfew'," Nadda tweeted (translated from Hindi).

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, a day-long 'Janta curfew' began this morning as people prepare to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Traffic on the roads was minuscule as people observed the self-imposed curfew to be maintained between 7 am and 9 pm.

On Thursday, Modi had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

