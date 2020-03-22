Janata Curfew useful step to curtail deadly virus spread: RS Dy Chairman

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh said that imposing a Janata Curfew is a useful step to curtail the deadly virus spread. "Janta Curfew is a unique way and a great initiative by Prime Minister to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak," he said while speaking to ANI.

On speaking about the responsibility that each citizen hold, as the nation battles the deadly virus, he said " Prime Minister has given a responsibility to each and every citizen of the country towards their health and society and people have supported it wholeheartedly". He further added, "Some people from the elite class return from London and take part in public events. Strict action must be taken against them. In such a sensitive matter, each one of us must be extra cautious and follow all guidelines to control the spread of the virus."

To curb the spread of Covid-19 and as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday the nation observes a self-imposed "Janata Curfew" today. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 341, which includes 41 foreigners. Five people have died in the country--two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.