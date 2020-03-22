Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm observing Janta Curfew strictly, says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday informed that he is 'strictly' observing Janta Curfew, an initiative called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude towards those who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:59 IST
I'm observing Janta Curfew strictly, says P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday informed that he is 'strictly' observing Janta Curfew, an initiative called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude towards those who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country. "As desired by the PM, I am observing Janata Curfew strictly," Chidambaram tweeted.

The Congress leader further said that he has written a column, giving suggestions to the government to tackle coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown. "There are suggestions for the government to consider. There are many ideas in my head, but I shall express them on another day," he said.

Earlier, Chidambaram had expressed support to Prime Minister Modi for his call to wage a war against coronavirus. "I am duty-bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID-19 with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," he tweeted.

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies on Sunday at 5 pm and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur.

The Janta Curfew, which began on Sunday morning, will continue till 9 pm today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020