Priyanka Gandhi thanks those at frontline of COVID-19 battle

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out on Sunday to express solidarity with all those in India and around the world, who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and healthcare volunteers. "In solidarity with all those, in India and around the world, who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19: doctors, nurses, technicians, bio- technicians, medical workers, support staff and healthcare volunteers," Vadra said on Twitter.

"We are proud of your courage and we're grateful for you," she stressed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus.

"It is the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle with this restraint," he said. Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.'

"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. (ANI)

