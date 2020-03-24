Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocking that promised COVID-19 economic task force hasn't been set up: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a pot shot at the Centre and said that four days since the Prime Minister's announcement, the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not been set up.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:41 IST
Shocking that promised COVID-19 economic task force hasn't been set up: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a pot shot at the Centre and said that four days since the Prime Minister's announcement, the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not been set up. "Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the Prime Minister's announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government!," Chidambaram tweeted.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to tackle the situation in wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in mind the economic challenges arising out of the coronavirus epidemic, the government has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by the Finance Minister. This task force will also ensure that all steps are taken to reduce the economic difficulties and execute them effectively," Modi had said in his address to the nation.He had said that the task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly.

On Monday, the former Finance Minister praised chief ministers of various states for declaring lockdown, however, he asserted that doing a lockdown after one month will have "serious and unmanageable consequences".Chidambaram urged the government to learn the lessons from Italy and suggested that piecemeal measures will lag behind the spread of the disease. Requesting to 'act boldly, act now', he said: "There will be massive economic pain. But it is possible to handle the economic consequences than the loss of numerous lives."

The total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Activist rebukes Pakistan for shifting coronavirus positive cases to PoK

Kashmiri political activists have rebuked Pakistan for shifting Coronavirus affected people from the eastern province of Punjab and the rest of the country to Mirpur city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK. The activists said that the Pakista...

Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Philippines said that its economy could contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The economic planning agency said on Tuesday growth drivers like consumption, tourism an...

Is Sacred Games Season 3 confirmed? No. of episodes & what more we know

Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3 Season 2 ended with an astounding peak and the avid viewers are ardently waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singhs played by Saif Ali Khan defusing of the atomic bomb.The release date fo...

Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be 'gift from God'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new coronavirus could be a gift from God despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven medicines. Trump announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020