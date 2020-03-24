Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till Mar 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkataand other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state tillMarch 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak

"After assessing the situation, it has beendecided that the ongoing lockdown will be extended to theentire state from 5 pm today," Banerjee told a pressconference

The lockdown in Kolkata and several urbanagglomerations had begun on Monday and was scheduled tocontinue till March 27 midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.