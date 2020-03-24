Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digambar Kamat urges Goa CM to ensure supply of basic commodities during lockdown

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Tuesday demanded the state government to ensure basic essential commodities are provided to the people during the coronavirus lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:31 IST
Digambar Kamat urges Goa CM to ensure supply of basic commodities during lockdown
Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Tuesday demanded the state government to ensure basic essential commodities are provided to the people during the coronavirus lockdown. "Government should make arrangements for the supply of basic essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries, fish, eggs and bread and ensure that no one remains hungry during the lockdown period till March 31, 2020," read an official statement.

Kamat said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has agreed for the same and assured to put a proper effective mechanism in place for management. "I urge the Chief Minister to ensure that he makes an official announcement in this regard with an address to the citizens of Goa," he said.

The state government on March 23 extended the 'Janta curfew' for three more days. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 519 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics postponement set to crowd out 2021 sporting calendar

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year is set to further disrupt the global sporting calendar, which has already been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, making for a very crowded schedule next year. After weeks of spec...

South African mining sector braces for coronavirus lockdown

South African mining companies are bracing for a heavy hit from the countrys looming nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning of an expected leap in costs in addition to their lost output. A leading producer of met...

Trent Williams' agent demands Redskins release OT

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams wants no part of playing in Washington, his agent reiterated on Tuesday. Vince Taylor, Williams representative, received permission from the Redskins to seek a trade. However, he claims the team is holdin...

Up to 158,000 employees face lay-offs in Finland

The number of employees facing redundancy in Finland is rising sharply as companies faced with an economic slowdown caused by measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus starts laying off staff, the government said on Tuesday. The minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020