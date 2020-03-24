Left Menu
Omar becomes toast of twitterati after release from detention, his tweet records nearly 52k likes

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, released after eight months of detention on Tuesday, became an instant toast of Twitterati with one of his tweets recording almost 52,000 likes within hours. Omar received a warm response on Twitter when he posted a picture of himself sporting a grey beard leaving Hari Niwas Palace where he was kept by the authorities during the period. "232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," said Omar's first tweet after his release which received over 4,384 retweets and about 26,400 likes from social media users.

His subsequent photograph post-lunch his parents captioned "Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can't remember a better meal even though I've been in a bit of a daze & don't remember what I ate " received 4,813 retweets and over 44,700 likes. Omar who turned 50 on March 10 this year also tweeted, "On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order." This tweet received an overwhelming 8,932 retweets and 52,000 likes by the time story were being written and numbers kept increasing even as limitations of Internet were there in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

After eight-month-long detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, Omar offered all help to authorities to fight coronavirus. "We face the fight of our lives over the next few weeks & months as we come to terms & work to defeat COVID-19. I will do everything in my individual capacity to help the authorities overcome this challenge & I appeal to all of you to do the same," he tweeted receiving about 10000 likes.

Omar thanked his legal team of Kapil Sibal, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Reyaz Shariq for taking the fight against his "unjust PSA detention" to the Supreme Court. He also thanked his "baby sister Sara" for filing the petition to have him freed.

The order revoking the PSA against him was issued by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra. Abdullah was booked under the stringent act on February 5, hours before his six-month custody under preventive detention was to end.

