Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's president alleges corruption in Constellation Brands brewery project

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:47 IST
Mexico's president alleges corruption in Constellation Brands brewery project
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's president on Wednesday alleged corruption in brewery project worth more than $1 billion that was rejected in a referendum over the weekend, promising to review how permits were issued to the venture by U.S. brewer Constellation Brands.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered no evidence to back the allegations. His leftist government has faced fierce criticism from business groups who say canceling such a major U.S. project will further dent weak foreign investor sentiment in Mexico. Lopez Obrador has embraced public consultations as a way to resolve knotty issues, but his critics say the president is using local referendums to mothball projects he doesn't like. Others say the cancellation undermines legal contracts in Mexico.

Mexico's economic growth had ground to a halt even before the coronavirus outbreak, with analysts blaming the president's unpredictable policies and preference for state involvement in the energy sector for a sharp drop in business sentiment. After assuming power in December 2018, Lopez Obrador rolled back energy sector reforms that brought in billions in investment. He also scrapped the partly built $13 billion Mexico City airport project and forced the renegotiation of natural gas pipeline contracts.

The brewery project in the border city of Mexicali was rejected by three-quarters of the residents who voted, but only 36,520 people out of a population of 1 million participated. Opponents said the plant poses a threat to the local water supply in the desert region. Lopez Obrador on Wednesday suggested irregularities in how water permits were obtained for the plant, without offering proof against one of the biggest U.S. beer brewers, which makes the Corona and Modelo brands for the American market.

When asked by a reporter at his daily morning conference if there was corruption involved in obtaining permits, Lopez Obrador said: "Of course, influence peddling...it's just a matter of thinking, common sense." "How can you give a permit for a brewery that consumes water (in an area) where there is a shortage of water."

Constellation Brands did not respond to a request for comment over Lopez Obrador's comments. The company had in the past said that the brewery, which is partly built, would affect less than 1% of local water supplies and that it had all necessary permits. On Tuesday, Constellation said it has confidence it would maintain its relationship with Mexico and was ready to speak with Lopez Obrador.

The rejection of the plant, touted by the previous government as one of the biggest foreign investments of recent years, follows the demise of the Mexico City airport project which Lopez Obrador scrapped a few weeks before taking office. Both cancellations were the result of referendums he had pitched as exercises in local control. Both had low turnouts.

Lopez Obrador said the government would enter into discussions about compensating Constellation Brands for the project, but it was unclear if Mexico would have to pay. "We don't know because we will have to see, we will review the case, how the permits were given," Lopez Obrador said, pointing out that the deal was struck under the previous regional government in Baja California state.

"Now, no longer can agreements be reached above, by the elite, no."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Christchurch shooter changes plea to guilty- media reports

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said. Brenton Tarrant, who...

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020