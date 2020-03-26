Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo government toppled by no-confidence vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pristina
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 04:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 04:47 IST
Kosovo government toppled by no-confidence vote

Kosovo's government has been toppled by a no-confidence vote less than two months after coming to power, plunging the unstable democracy into political uncertainty as it tries to halt the spread of coronavirus. The vote on Wednesday ended a brief and bumpy alliance between two former opposition parties who took power last month with a mandate to loosen the grip of an old guard that has held sway over Kosovo for more than a decade.

The partnership quickly broke down with the junior partner in the coalition, the centre-right LDK, initiating the motion after weeks of tension with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, leader of the left-wing Vetevendosje party. After nearly 12 hours of debate, 82 MPs in the 120-member assembly voted in favour of the motion of no confidence.

President Hashim Thaci, whose party lost in the last elections, now has the power to give Kurti -- his political enemy -- another chance to form a government or call a new poll. The tumult has outraged citizens who want their leaders to focus on combating the coronavirus, which has killed one person and infected at least 70 among the population of 1.8 million.

Doctors warn that a swell of cases could overwhelm Kosovo's underfunded and understaffed hospitals. Before the parliamentary session began, one citizen breached partial lockdown orders to raise a banner at the entrance that read: "The most dangerous pandemic in Kosovo is politics. Shame!" Unable to protest on the streets because of coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, Pristina residents have been clanging pots and pans every evening from their terraces in a show of anger over the political squabbling.

The LDK announced their move after Kurti sacked one of their ministers last week, a final straw following weeks of concern that he was jeopardising Kosovo's relationship with the US, its most important ally. Kurti, however, alleges that he is the victim of a plot by President Thaci, a man who has kept himself at the centre of politics for over a decade.

Speaking to the assembly ahead of the vote, Kurti accused Thaci of dividing his coalition in a bid to regain power and finish a "secret" US-backed deal with Serbia that would involve border changes. Serbia still refuses to recognise the independence declared by Kosovo, a former province who broke away in a 1998-99 war.

With EU-led talks between the neighbours going nowhere fast, a new US envoy appointed by President Donald Trump has recently been working with Thaci to bring about a detente. For weeks Washington has been putting immense pressure on Kurti to drop a tariff on Serbian goods that is now the main obstacle to the negotiations.

Even after the US suspended some USD 50 million in economic aid in anger, Kurti has agreed only to gradually lift measure, and has made clear he doesn't want Thaci in charge of talks with Serbia. The political chaos has revealed a growing divide between US and European policy in Kosovo.

While the US ambassador welcomed debate over the no-confidence motion, France and Germany spoke out against it, urging "political unity" to combat the health crisis. On Twitter the European Parliament's standing rapporteur on Kosovo, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, criticised the US response.

"How can you an ambassador be pleased to see a functional government tumbling in the #CoronaPandemic? Unbelievable. Irresponsible," she wrote on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Flashpoint seeks replacement for FunPlus Phoenix

Flashpoint 1 is looking for a team to replace FunPlus Phoenix FPX when the second phase of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive event begins Friday, according to HLTV.org. China-based FPX was forced to forfeit its final match in the first ph...

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

Spain struggled to cope on Wednesday with a mounting coronavirus crisis as its death toll exceeded Chinas with another 738 lives lost in a single day, and a third senior government minister was diagnosed with the virus. With 3,434 fatalitie...

Singapore plans for recession as economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 due to virus

Singapores economy contracted 2.2 in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year GDP forecast range to -4 to -1. Economists pol...

Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs

Kat Volpe laid out an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone with her big screen TV for a fitness class webcast on Instagram last week during New Yorks coronavirus lockdown.But the popular app is incompatible with Googles Chromecast TV-p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020