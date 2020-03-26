Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an 'urgent release' of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other medical tools to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wayanad (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an 'urgent release' of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other medical tools to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"RahulGandhi has requested for urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his MPLADS funds for purchase of ventilators, testing kits, PPEs and other medical equipment for our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Congress MP Gandhi Wayanad office tweeted.

Earlier, Gandhi had criticised the Centre over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak."The coronavirus is a sledgehammer blow to our brittle economy. Small and medium businesses & daily wage earners are the worst hit. Clapping won't help them. Only a massive economic package that includes direct cash transfers, tax breaks and a moratorium on loan repayments, will," he had tweeted.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Air passenger traffic slumps 44 pc in Asia Pacific, cargo demand holding up

International air passenger demand plunged in February with deepening public anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and abrupt imposition of travel restrictions across the world causing widespread disruptions to airline operations, preliminary...

CM extends help to stranded group of techies on Ker-Karnataka

border Wayanad Ker, Mar 26 PTI Dont worry child, we will try and find a solution, were the comforting words Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said to a stranded woman, who called him in the wee hours of Wednesday from the Kerala- Karnataka...

Spain virus death toll tops 4,000: government

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on ThursdayIt was a 19 per cent increase on figures released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose ...

Acupuncture may be safe option to reduce migraine headaches, claims study

Acupuncture may reduce migraine headaches compared to usual care, claims a study that suggests doctors should provide information about the traditional Chinese therapy as an option when discussing preventive treatment strategies with patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020