Economic package of Central Govt will help poor people: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai on Thursday welcomed the economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the package will help the poor and backward sections of the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the needs of poor sections of the society. In the lockdown, he is making all efforts to sort out problems being faced by the poor. The government is providing money directly to farmers' accounts and additional benefits of gas cylinder and 3 months' rations to 80 crore people are being provided," MoS Home Rai told ANI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to deal with the economic distress caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced to deal with the situation. The finance minister had already announced some measures on Tuesday that included the extension of tax deadlines, easing minimum balance norms for a savings account, and increasing threshold of insolvency. (ANI)

