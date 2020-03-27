Left Menu
FACTBOX-What Hong Kong opinion poll respondents are saying about protests

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:53 IST
Reuters commissioned Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute to conduct a poll on public sentiment amid the city's worst political crisis in decades and he spread of the coronavirus. Of the 1,001 people surveyed, 150 were given the option to share contact details with Reuters. Of the 80 who did, Reuters interviewed 10. Some did not want their full name published.

LAI, 80-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, RELYING ON ELDERLY BENEFITS "The government insisted on pushing forward the extradition bill. That was a big misstep. Then the government withdrew it, but protesters insisted on their demands and overreacted. Both sides are damaging the economy and Hong Kong is deadlocked."

"The government is never doing its job. Officials just sit in air-conditioned rooms and never feel for common people." MA, 55-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

"The government has undoubtedly made a mistake. But hurling petrol bombs is too much." "I am totally against independence. Take national defence for example, do we have our own army?"

"Our government is not working for the people, it is working for Beijing." "The effort of curbing the pandemic belongs to the Hong Kong people, not the government."

KIM CHAN, 32, MARKETING OFFICER "The government tells us to combat the pandemic together, but I can't see what they are doing. The idea of a border closure was initially raised by medical workers."

"I will vote pro-democrats because they are the lesser evil. Beijing has gone deep in our political and financial system, and has an enormous influence on our freedoms." "Five demands, not one less."

MING HON, 49, UNEMPLOYED MAINLAND IMMIGRANT "The government should investigate the culprits behind the political crisis and should not accede to other demands from the protesters."

"Protesters vandalised and set fire to public facilities, banks, etc. They are arsonists and rioters, who should be put in jail. No demand they raised was rational." "Without the extradition bill, Hong Kong will become a haven for criminals."

"Hong Kong belongs to China no matter the circumstances." "I hope the government can help us secure a job after the pandemic."

SHUI-YIN TSANG, 60-YEAR-OLD RETIRED WOMAN "I am scared when I see people in black. Protesters' demands are attempts to rationalise outrageous behaviour, like an ugly, foolish child bargaining with his parent."

"It is undeniable that Hong Kong forever belongs to China." "All government policies come too late ... Anyway, we have to still support the government and give more time to (Carrie Lam) to wake up."

PATRICK YEUNG, 32, IT WORKER "It is understandable that protesters resort to extreme means. I hope Beijing can meddle less in Hong Kong's affairs, which could actually stabilise Hong Kong and curb people's anger."

"People in Hong Kong helped each other, sharing masks and disinfectant. This is not the government's success." LI, 74-YEAR-OLD RETIRED DRIVER

"The only way to secure the greatest extent of freedom is to make Hong Kong independent. The existing political system is flawed. Freedom is not just a slogan, it is something of utmost importance." "The Communist Party is the symbol of dictatorship."

"The Hong Kong government is rubbish." EVELYN LAU, 23-YEAR-OLD TUTOR

"The results in combating the pandemic are because of the self-discipline of Hong Kong people. The government has nothing to do with it." "It is a shame to have this government... I won't vote pro-establishment, in order to protect my freedom."

"Hong Kong is inseparable from China. If we want to go independent, there are too many obstacles." FUNG, 35, TRANSPORTATION WORKER

"One-country, two-systems still works. I want the economy to flourish." "The government acted really slow on the pandemic."

PAUL LO, 60, RETIRED TEACHER "We have to go independent. Beijing's regime is not transparent and respectful to human rights. We cannot live under 'one country, two systems', a freak product."

"If China truly adopted freedom, I wouldn't mind Hong Kong staying with China." "The Hong Kong leader should ... act as a bridge between Beijing and Hong Kong people. But now, they are the puppet of Beijing and only know how to please Beijing."

"The five demands should be answered."

