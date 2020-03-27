Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll finds Russians split over allowing Putin to extend rule

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:26 IST
Poll finds Russians split over allowing Putin to extend rule

Russia is sharply divided over a constitutional change that would allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036, an opinion poll published on Friday has found. The poll by the Levada Centre found 6% of 1,624 people of different ages polled across Russia from March 19-25 said they were unable to answer the questions posed, while 47% opposed the measure and 48% supported it.

Putin, 67, who has dominated the Russian political landscape as president or prime minister for two decades, maintains a high approval rating, although his trust rating has been sliding and hit a six-year low in February. The Moscow-based Levada Centre said 30% were categorically against the reform, with 17% inclined to oppose it, compared with 23% staunchly in favour and 25% inclined to support it.

The proposed change, part of a package of reforms that has already been approved by parliament and Russia's Constitutional Court, would reset Putin's presidential term tally to zero, allowing him to serve two more back-to-back six year terms. Billboards urging Russians to take part in the nationwide vote have already gone up in many Russian towns and cities, but the nationwide vote scheduled for April 22 has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis and no new date has been set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russias 2020 satellite launch programme hit by production halt RoscosmosRussias space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch programme because of a halt...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Swiss death toll from coronavirus hits 197, confirmed cases top 12,000The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 197 people, the countrys public health agency said on Frid...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. How many Americans have coronavirus New Reuters poll might offer a hintThe official count of coronavirus infections in the United States sits at about 70,000 cases, but a chronic sh...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single UnbrokenU.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britains Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single Unbroken o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020