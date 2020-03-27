Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, says ready to cooperate with govt in combating COVID-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that her party is ready to cooperate with the government amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that her party is ready to cooperate with the government amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Stressing that the country is battling the coronavirus outbreak, the Congress leader, in a letter dated March 27, said: "Our party has decided that the emergency situation that has arisen, the Congress party is fully ready to cooperate with the government in that."

"This is the time to rise above the differences and to fight for the country as one. We have to keep in mind that during this time, that the problem for the marginalised and poor doesn't worsen," she said. She suggested to the UP Chief Minister to ensure that schemes or announcements for the daily wage labourers, widows and others are delivered to them. The Congress leader also asked the Chief Minister to ensure that the labourers who are struck should reach their homes smoothly.

"From several places, there have been reports that doctors and health workers don't have protective equipment. Doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, Asha workers and nurses are our warriors in this battle. To provide them with protective equipment is our first duty," she said. She emphasised that Congress workers are ready to serve in this situation following all protocols.

"We have prepared a volunteer team and helpline number who are ready to serve the people. These teams are always ready for public service and helping this administration. The Uttar Pradesh administration can use these team for smooth and speedy relief works," she said in her letter.(ANI)

