Mexico president's approval rating below 50% for first time-poll

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time in a daily tracking poll by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, according to data published on the website of newspaper El Economista on Friday.

The poll, which is conducted for the newspaper, showed Lopez Obrador's rating had dropped to 49.6% from 50.1% a day earlier.

