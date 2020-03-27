Left Menu
Backing for Mexican president hits record low in coronavirus crisis -poll

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:47 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:47 IST
Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50% for the first time amid criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on Friday.

The survey, by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky for newspaper El Economista, showed that Lopez Obrador's approval rating had dropped to 49.6% from 50.1% a day earlier. Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating stood at 80% barely a year ago in some surveys, has suffered a steady drop in popularity since discontent over his reaction to highly publicized murders of women last month sparked protests.

The leftist, who took office in December 2018, has also come under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis since the first case of infection was confirmed in Mexico on Feb. 28. While his medical experts urged people to avoid physical contact and stay at home to contain the spread of the virus, the president has continued to hold mass rallies around Mexico, shaking hands with, hugging and kissing supporters.

Meanwhile, Mexico tipped into recession during his first year in office, dragged down by a decline in investment spurred by concern over his unpredictable management of the economy. Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it expected Mexico to be the Latin American country that would take longest to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some private sector economists say the Mexican economy could contract by as much as 7% this year. At the end of 2019, Lopez Obrador had the support of more than 59% of respondents in the Mitofsky tracking poll.

