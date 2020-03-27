Maintain social distance when going out to buy essential

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday urged the people of the state to resolutely follow social confinement till April 14 to break the vicious chain of infection induced by the coronavirus. In a statement, he asked the public to stay away from rumour mongers and not spread fake news.

Mukhi said that when the government has put in place a system to push unhindered supply of essential commodities and medicines, the public should maintain adequate personal distance while going out to buy them. He also advised people to consult doctors before taking any medicines.

Mukhi also lauded the scores of health workers who are braving the deadly virus and working round the clock to save humanity from the infection. He urged the people to pray for the welfare of those who are working nonstop to keep their neighborhoods and the local community sanitised.

He also hailed journalists who are working in the backdrop of the life-threatening situation to bring forth accurate news for the public..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.