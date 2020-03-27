Priyanka says tragic situation on Delhi border, urges government to help people walking towards their homes in lockdown

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that a tragic situation has arisen on Delhi border with thousands of people walking on foot without food during the lockdown to reach their homes and urged the government to help them. In a tweet, she said that fear of coronavirus, unemployment, and hunger was pushing these people towards their villages.

"A tragic situation has arisen on the Delhi border. Thousands of people have started for their homes on foot without food and transport. Fear of coronavirus, unemployment, and hunger is pushing these people towards their villages. I urge the government to help them," she said. The government enforced a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gandhi also posted a video in which she said all possible help should be extended to the people. She said the UP Congress has formed a highway task force and was helping people to the extent possible.

"Seeing the migration of thousands of workers towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on foot, I am feeling very pained. They are our people. They are poor and do labour tasks. Is it not our responsibility to help them," she asked. "When so many were stuck abroad, we sent aeroplanes to bring them back to their families. Every person has this wish that at the time of crisis, he should be with the family. They also have the same desire. They work honestly in Delhi," she said.

Gandhi said all political parties should come together to help them. "The UP Congress has formed a highway task force and we are helping to the extent possible. But without government help, they will not be able to reach their homes. I urge the government to help them," Gandhi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.