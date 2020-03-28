Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of US: Trump advises kids

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 10:07 IST
Sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of US: Trump advises kids
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

For millions of American kids staying indoors with their parents due to coronavirus shutdown in the US, President Donald Trump has a word of advice: sit back, behave, wash your hands and be proud of your country. Much of life in America, and across the globe, has ground to a near halt as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, resulting in the closing of schools, thwarting travel, forcing employees to work from home and shutting institutions.

The authorities now believe that the rapidly-spreading disease could fundamentally upend life for months. Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump was asked what would he say to millions of school kids across the county who are staying at home.

"I would say that they have a duty to sit back, watch, behave, wash their hands, stay in the apartment with mom and dad," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference. Many of them are bored, restless, learning a little bit online, but it is better in the classroom. You know that a journalist asked Trump.

"My kids, they want to crawl on the walls and climb of the walls and my wife is about to lose it. So many of them are watching right now. What would you say to those kids right now, elementary school, middle school, high school, what would you tell them right now who are watching from home?" Trump was asked. "I would say that you are a citizen of the greatest country anywhere in the world and we were attacked like nothing that's happened possibly since 1917.

"Many, many years ago. We were attacked and we are winning the battle and we're going to win the war and it's not going to take, hopefully, not that much longer. But we have to win the war," Trump responded. The kids should just sit back and be very proud of the country, the president said.

"Because we're doing it for them. Ultimately, we're doing it for them more than anything else if you think about it," he said. Referring to his Friday conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said both the leaders agreed that the young people were attacked to a much lesser extent by this pandemic.

"This whatever they want to call it. You call it a germ, you can call it the flu, you can call it a virus. You know, you can call it many different names. I'm not sure anybody even knows what it is, but the children do very well. It's almost the younger they are, the better they do," Trump said. He said he was happy that the immune system of youngsters was stronger.

"But they have been attacked. For instance, the Spanish flu and if you look at the H1N1, the spine if you take a look at the swine flu, which was, as you know, not so long ago, that attacked very strongly young children, kids, middle-aged people, everyone. Age is a factor here. So your children should be in good shape. Just tell them to be very proud of the country," Trump said. The novel coronavirus, that first originated in Wuhan in December, has wreaked havoc across the globe, upending life and businesses.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, 27,333 people have died due to the disease across over 170 countries. Italy has the highest number of deaths at 9,134, followed by Spain 5,138 and China 3,174. The United States leads in the number of COVID-19 with 104,007 infections confirmed so far, followed by Italy (86,498) and China (81,906). Nearly 17,00 people have died from the disease in America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Current 'challenging time' in India can prove to be 'an opportunity': US business advocacy group

The ongoing 21-day lockdown in India to combat the coronavirus outbreak can be an opportunity for the country as the move shows the governments transparency in policymaking, a factor which will attract more foreign investments, according to...

Dane Piedt quits South Africa to chase American dream

South African Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has ended his association with the Proteas and will move to the United States of America for a new Minor League T20 Tournament. The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play...

Tokyo restricts movement to combat virus, some folk carry on as usual

People in greater Tokyo and the Osaka area in western Japan hunkered down on Saturday as officials urged citizens to stay indoors to prevent a potential emergency, but some were carrying on as normal. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koikes plea for t...

Sitharaman lauds banking fraternity serving customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday praised the tireless efforts of the entire banking fraternity for continuously providing banking services to the customers as the nation grapples with COVID-19 pandemic.Bank officials and staf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020