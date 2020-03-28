Shorten tender processes to buy medical equipment: AIMIM MP

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM Maharashtra unit chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Saturday said the Centre and state government should curtail tendering procedures so that life-saving equipment can be bought quickly in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said while the Maharashtra government had released a press note to induct 527 doctors, nurses and other staff in the district to fight the virus outbreak, the nurses association here had demanded that they be given personal protection kits and other basic amenities.

"The regular tendering process to buy medical equipment should be curtailed by the government so that they can bought quickly to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. We should remember even doctors and other medical staff have families," he told PTI. He also asked fair price shop owners not to keep their establishments closed during such trying times.

The licence of a ration shop in Gulmandi area of Aurangabad was revoked as the owner had not opened it for the past five days, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.