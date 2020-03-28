Electricity supply will be provided 24x7 amid the nationwide lockdown: Union Minister

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday said that his ministry is committed to provide 24x7 supply of electricity to all consumers amid the nationwide lockdown. "Electricity supply will be provided 24*7. Power generation companies should not regulate the power supply to any state power distribution company if their dues are pending till June 30," Singh told ANI.

"Despite the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, the whole workforce of the power sector - generation, transmission, distribution and system operations - is working round the clock to keep all homes and establishments lighted," read a statement from the Ministry of Power. The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

