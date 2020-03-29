Trump decides against quarantine for New York region

US President Donald Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark

"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, some eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, hit heavily by the coronavirus epidemic, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.