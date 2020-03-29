Take a break from COVID-19 news items to mitigate stress,

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:48 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday urged people to take a break from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media, as a way to mitigate stress arising due to thoughts related to COVID-19. In a message posted across all his social media handles, the chief minister highlighted some common signs of stress during infectious disease outbreaks and ways to mitigate it.

The common signs of stress include constant fear and worry about one's health and that of their loved ones, changes in sleep patterns, difficulty in sleeping, concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, he said. Sonowal suggested taking breaks from news on COVID-19, taking care of oneself and family members, taking deep breaths and meditating.

He also urged people to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, to exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. The chief minister also urged people to unwind and try to do some activities they enjoy and also connect with old friends and acquaintances.

He further urged people not to panic but to stay at home and be safe and alert..

