Brazil's Bolsonaro gathers crowds in Brasilia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to defy calls from health officials looking to prevent gatherings that might spread the new coronavirus, posting videos of himself gathering small crowds in several neighborhoods in the capital of Brasilia

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Bolsonaro has downplayed the risks of COVID-19, calling it a "little flu" that largely threatens the elderly and most vulnerable. He has urged them to self-isolate but otherwise has stressed the need to keep Brazil's economy running. He has clashed with several state governors who have introduced quarantine measures, such as in Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro

"The virus is here, we're going to have to confront it. Confront it like a man, not a boy!" Bolsonaro told supporters outside his official residence on Sunday. "We're all going to die one day." As of Sunday, the Brazilian Health Ministry had reported 3,904 confirmed cases and 114 deaths linked to COVID-19.

