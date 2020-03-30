Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: MLAs attend Odisha Assembly wearing masks

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:35 IST
Coronavirus: MLAs attend Odisha Assembly wearing masks

MLAs in Odisha Assembly on Monday wore masks to attend the concluding day of the budget session, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The law makers were also seen washing their hands before entering Lok Seva Bhawan at the state secretariat, where the House proceedings are being held.

The session is being held at the Convention Centre within the premises of Lok Seva Bhawan, instead of the Assembly building as Odishas third COVID-19 patient was found to have come in contact with seven employees of the Assembly secretariat. This is for the first time in last six decades that the House proceedings are being held outside the Assembly building.

The entire Assembly building has been sanitised and all the staff members have been sent on home-quarantine. As Speaker S N Patro had earlier requested leaders of all the political parties to send only 30 per cent of their legislators to attend the session in Lok Seva Bhawan, about 50 MLAs were present in the House.

In order to maintain social distancing norms, the legislators were provided seats at least two metres apart from each other. The Odisha Aapropriation Bill, 2020 is slated to be passed in the Assembly which is to be presented by state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

The Assembly had suspended its proceedings on March 13 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Opposition BJP leaders have demanded an all-party meet to discuss the states preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand governor donates one-month salary to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Wishing for the success of the efforts being made co...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

COVID-19: Fear and panic becoming bigger problem than coronavirus, observes SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

As thousands of migrant workers walking back to their natives places after being rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday observed that the panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than coronavirus, an...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020