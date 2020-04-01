Cong slams Haryana CM, Dy CM for pics on hand sanitisers

The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala accusing them of indulging in "cheap politics", hours after photos of a hand sanitiser manufactured by a distillery with pictures of the leaders went viral on social media. Posting a picture of the hand sanitiser on his Twitter handle, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Respected Khattarji & Dushyantji, during the crisis created by coronavirus, can't you look beyond cheap politics & self-promotion." To meet the surging demand of hand sanitisers in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the government had asked some distilleries to manufacture these. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also took a dig at the ruling BJP-JJP over the issue.

"The BJP-JJP feel that it is their poll rally which is going on in the country and not disease…To use disease for own promotion is the ugly face of politics," the Rajya Sabha member said. He wondered whether the leaders’ photos will now appear on face masks.

"After sanitisers, will the leaders photos appear on masks. This sanitiser bottle will for years remind the people of the insensitivity of the BJP-JJP," tweeted Deepender. "It is no time for politics, but service," he added.

Hours later, Chief Minister Khattar also tweeted on the matter. "The matter of my photo on a hand sanitiser has come to my notice. At a time when the entire nation is together in this fight against coronavirus, there is no use in discussing such things..," tweeted Khattar.

Asked to comment on it, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said, "Neither I have seen it, nor I have any information who has manufactured it. I have no knowledge of it," he said, adding that he will get the matter looked into..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.