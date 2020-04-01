Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sule asks finance minister to cancel GST on medical equipment

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST
Sule asks finance minister to cancel GST on medical equipment

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the GST imposed on medical equipment like masks, sanitisers, gowns and ventilators which are used widely during coronavirus crisis. In a series or tweets, the Baramati MP said the goods and service tax (GST) levied on the equipment is between 5 per cent to 18 per cent, and added it will help ease burden the common people.

"Medical Equipment including Masks, Thermometers, Suits, Sanitisers, Caps and Gowns and Ventilators widely used during the Corona Virus Crisis are taxed b/w 5% to 18% GST. "The Common Man is extremely scared and with the Economic crisis arising due to the Corona Virus has made things worse. If GST is waived off for the essential equipment and medicines used in the treatment the prices would come down & the burden of the Common Man will reduce," she said.

In another tweet, Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, stated: Requesting Hon. Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) Ji, Hon. Anurag Thakur(@ianuragthakur) Ji to kindly cancel the GST on the said equipment"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Militants shoot dead 2 in Kulgam

Militants on Wednesday shot dead two civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The militants opened firing on Ghulam Hassan Wagay and Sirajuddin Gorsi&#160; at their residences in Nandimarg area of Kulgam around 10....

Communalising coronavirus a shameful act, says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that a section of media is giving the raging coronavirus crisis a communal angle, which is shameful. Speaking to ANI over phone Owaisi said, I condemn that Islam is being blam...

Nurse tests positive for coronavirus at pvt hospital in Mumbai

New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...

COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000 - WHO

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020