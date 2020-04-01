Sule asks finance minister to cancel GST on medical equipment

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the GST imposed on medical equipment like masks, sanitisers, gowns and ventilators which are used widely during coronavirus crisis. In a series or tweets, the Baramati MP said the goods and service tax (GST) levied on the equipment is between 5 per cent to 18 per cent, and added it will help ease burden the common people.

"Medical Equipment including Masks, Thermometers, Suits, Sanitisers, Caps and Gowns and Ventilators widely used during the Corona Virus Crisis are taxed b/w 5% to 18% GST. "The Common Man is extremely scared and with the Economic crisis arising due to the Corona Virus has made things worse. If GST is waived off for the essential equipment and medicines used in the treatment the prices would come down & the burden of the Common Man will reduce," she said.

In another tweet, Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, stated: Requesting Hon. Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) Ji, Hon. Anurag Thakur(@ianuragthakur) Ji to kindly cancel the GST on the said equipment"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.