'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells Trump

'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells TrumpPTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:39 IST
Iran said Thursday it "only acts in self-defense" after US President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking American troops in Iraq
"Unlike the US which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates Iran only acts in self-defense," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted
"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN."
