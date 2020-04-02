Left Menu
'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells Trump

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:39 IST
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran said Thursday it "only acts in self-defense" after US President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking American troops in Iraq

"Unlike the US which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates Iran only acts in self-defense," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted

"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN."

