'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells Trump

Iran said Thursday it "only acts in self-defense" after US President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking American troops in Iraq

"Unlike the US which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates Iran only acts in self-defense," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted

"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN."

