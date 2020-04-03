Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:01 IST
Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises

Joe Biden has said that he wants to speak with President Donald Trump in the hope that the president can "learn some lessons" from the Obama administration on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. "We've been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong," the former vice president said during a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Biden's aides have said they're working to arrange a phone call with Trump to discuss his coronavirus response. The president said Wednesday he would “love” to speak with Biden. The prospective Democratic presidential nominee has touted his work in addressing the Ebola crisis that unfolded in 2014 as a possible model for how the federal government should deal with the current pandemic. The current coronavirus outbreak has sickened and killed exponentially more individuals nationwide, with the infection rate topping 1 million on Thursday.

In recent weeks, Biden has offered his own proposals, which include expanding health care access, bolstering banks' lending ability and pushing out supplies to hospitals faster. Biden said on Thursday that he hoped Trump would expand use of the Defense Production Act, shifting US manufacturing capabilities toward urgently needed medical supplies. But he said if he spoke with Trump, he wouldn't try to claim credit for the president's moves.

"I think there's things that the president can use early on from the experience we had before ... and if he did, I wasn't going to be out there saying he took my idea," Biden said. "It's a matter of the president doing what can most effectively get things done now.” Biden repeated his willingness to talk to Trump during a virtual fundraiser later Thursday with 115 plaintiffs' attorneys.

"I'm happy to hear he'll take my call,” Biden said. Earlier Thursday with reporters, Biden casually mentioned previous conversations with Trump, calling them “respectful” and “straightforward.” Trump and Biden would have encountered each other between Trump's 2016 election victory and Inauguration Day. A Biden aide confirmed after Thursday's briefing that the two have not spoken since the former vice president launched his presidential bid last April.

Separately, Biden dismissed efforts from his last-remaining primary rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to turn the pandemic into a new justification for his "Medicare for All” government insurance plan. Biden praised Sanders as "passionate” but said Medicare for All wouldn't “make a difference” in the nation's ability to combat COVID-19. Biden maintains that his proposal to add a government plan –- a “public option –- to existing private health insurance markets would allow the US to reach universal coverage without disrupting the health care delivery system as much as a single-payer overhaul. And he said Thursday that a government-run system also would face challenges in responding to the pandemic.

“The idea that this would have stopped the virus from occurring, the idea it would have been able to be implemented earlier, the idea it would have fundamentally changed anything — it's just not accurate,” Biden told reporters. Sanders has made his renewed push for Medicare for All a theme of his new virtual campaign as he, like Biden, holds online town halls and makes the rounds on cable news and late-night talk shows.

“People are asking, 'How does it happen where we spend twice as much per person on health care as any other nation, and yet our public health system is so weak?'” Sanders said on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earlier this week. Sanders' plan posits an entirely government-financed model displacing private insurance and ending individuals' out-of-pocket costs.

Biden's approach expands subsidies for private insurance premiums and the proposed “Medicare-like” public plan for certain middle-income Americans, with cost-free enrollment in the public plan for low-income residents. Policy differences aside, Biden was careful Thursday when a donor asked him about the prospects of Sanders conceding. “Our staffs have been talking, Bernie's staff and mine. I don't know where it's going to go,” Biden said. But he emphasized his “significant respect for Sen. Sanders and his supporters” and said he knows “first-hand ... what a personal decision” it is for a candidate to end a White House bid.

Biden, meanwhile, criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's stated opposition to a fourth coronavirus response package. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have discussed a massive infrastructure plan, with the president floating a USD 2 trillion price tag. “The majority leader of the Senate was wrong and slow last time around,” Biden said, referring to the USD 2.2 trillion economic aid package Trump recently signed, “and he's wrong and slow this time around.” Even as Biden insisted he wanted a good-faith call with Trump and would be happy for the president to take his recommendations on dealing with the crisis, he continued to criticize Trump's response to the crisis and suggested it was difficult for Americans to trust him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

6 more COVID-19 cases in Agra linked to Nizamuddin Markaz

Six more people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now risen to 10. 28 people attended Tablighi Jamaat ...

Rugby-Pay cut a small sacrifice for game's future: England's Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says agreeing to a pay cut during the coronavirus shutdown was an easy decision to make because safeguarding English rugbys future is the priority. Jones accepted a salary deduction of over 25 to help ease the fina...

Australia's health system capable of managing coronavirus pandemic - prime minister

Australias healthcare system should be able to cope with the coronavirus pandemic based on its current trajectory, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Australia has more than 5,200 cases of coronavirus, though the growth in new in...

Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery cuts output on virus-hit demand

Vietnams Dung Quat oil refinery plans to cut output because of weaker domestic fuel demand caused by the coronavirus oubreak, the facilitys operator said on Friday.Domestic demand for refined fuels has fallen 30 to 40 since February, Binh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020