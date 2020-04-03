Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka polls in constitutional impasse over COVID-19

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:08 IST
Lanka polls in constitutional impasse over COVID-19

The parliamentary polls in Sri Lanka cannot be held before the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election commission said on Friday, expressing concern that the situation could lead to a constitutional impasse as the new Parliament must meet within three months of dissolution. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule and called a snap election on April 25. There are 150 COVID-19 cases in the country and four people have died of the disease. The outbreak of the pandemic has seriously impacted Sri Lanka's economy, especially the tourism industry.

According to the Gazette notification issued by the government, elections will be held on April 25 and the new Parliament will have its first session on May 14. “On March 31, we wrote to the president that elections must be held at least before the end of May, for that we must start making preparations from at least April 20,” Mahinda Deshapriya, chief of the Independent Elections Commission, said.

He said the commission met again on the following day and decided that it will not be possible to hold the election by the end of May. “So we wrote another letter to the president saying that it will not be possible to hold the election by the end of May and he should seek the opinion of the Attorney General,” he said.

Deshapriya said as it appeared now the election cannot be held and the new Parliament would not be able to meet on or before June 2, “this will cause a conflict with article 70 of the Constitution”. It stipulates that the new Parliament must meet within 3 months of its dissolution.

Since it has now become a constitutional issue, the commission was powerless to decide, Deshapriya said. “It is now up to the president to seek the Supreme Court's view,” he said.

Since the country is in lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Deshapriya said the new date for the election would be announced after May 14. The parliamentary polls were announced 6 months ahead of the schedule as Rajapaksa, who was elected as president in November, wanted a new Parliament to implement his mandate.

Rajapaksa is also under pressure to re-summon the dissolved Parliament in order to approve finances for government business from May. The previous Parliament had approved funds till April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt transfers lump sum pension into accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred two months lump sum pension into the accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries. According to an official release, over Rs 871 crore was transferred online into the accounts of 86,71,781 bene...

Spell out post-lockdown roadmap: scientists, academics, health professionals

More than 800 scientists, academics and public health professionals have urged the Centre to release a roadmap detailing how it plans to deal with the epidemic once the lockdown is eased. It further sought to increase COVID-19 related testi...

Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus

Google says it will publish users location data around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures, brought in to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports on users movements in 131 coun...

South Korean ex-presidential candidate on virus frontline

When hospitals in the South Korean city of Daegu were overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, officials appealed for doctors to help, and among the volunteers was multi-millionaire and former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo. The South was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020