Maha minister pooh-poohs PM's appeal, says won't light candle

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:31 IST
Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the country and announced that he would not light a lamp or candle on Sunday night as appealed by the PM. In a video, the NCP leader said it was expected that Modi will talk about issues such as the plight of the poor because of lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic, but he disappointed.

"I don't understand why they want to make an event of everything. This is nothing but foolishness, childishness," said Awhad. "I want to announce, I am working, I meet the poor, I take care of them, give them food. I will give the money to the poor instead of spending it on oil and candles. I will keep all the lights in my house on and not light even a single candle," the minister said.

It was expected that Modi will assure people that there was enough stock of essential commodities, masks, sanitizers, medicines and testing kits but he did not do that, Awhad said. In his 9 am video message to the nation, the prime minister urged people to switch off lights at home at 9 pm on April 5 and light lamps, candles and switch on mobile flashlights to display a collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

