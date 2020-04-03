Maha: Rs 50 lakh aid for kin of cops who succumb to COVID-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Friday that the government will pay `ex-gratia' assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the families of police personnel if they were to die due to COVID-19 while on duty. Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, made the announcement after chairing a meeting which was also attended by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope besides senior officials, a statement said here.

It was also decided that staff of the police, public health, medical education and other departments who are in the forefront of fight against coronavirus pandemic will be paid their remaining salaries on priority. The government had announced earlier that salaries of government employees will be paid in two installments considering the financial consequences of the pandemic.

Divisional commissioners and district collectors have been given the power to enlist services of home guards during the current situation, the statement added..

