Fight battle against COVID-19 like a war: Veerappa Moily

Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily asked the Government on Friday to fight the battle to combat the spread of the Coronavirus like a war and go all out to help the people without worrying about the adverse impact of the financial spending on fiscal deficit targets. The senior Congress leader alleged that the Government never thought about the impact of the lockdown, which should have been planned properly with some concrete action programme in place.

As a result, people are suffering, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said. There should be a financial package for rehabilitating people who have lost jobs and their daily livelihood, once the 21-days lockdown period ends, Moily said.

It (battle against COVID-19) is like a war; there is no question of thinking, adjusting fiscal deficit, like war they have to fight, that kind of urgency they must show, he told PTI. There is no proper involvement of private sector also (in the efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus).

Allowing congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in March was a highly irresponsible act, Moily said. What were these intelligence people doing and why did the administration allow it when they fully knew the implications, he asked.

