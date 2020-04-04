Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Autorickshaw drivers seek govt relief

04-04-2020
COVID-19 lockdown: Autorickshaw drivers seek govt relief

Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra's Thane city, who have lost their daily earnings because of the COVID-19 lockdown, appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for relief. BJP leader and city corporator Narayan Pawar presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister, in which he pointed out that while several categories of workers benefit from the government's schemes, autorickshaw drivers are left out.

Autorickshaw drivers are finding it difficult to make a living during the lockdown, as they hardly have any passengers to ferry because of the curfew, he said. The Chief Minister has taken a serious note of the matter and has asked the state transport ministry to find a solution, Pawar added.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has severely hit tribal labourers in Jawhar and Mokhada areas of Palghar district, as they haven't received their wages. Founder of Shramajavi Sanghatana, Vivek Pandit wrote to the Chief Minister about the plight of tribal labourers in the area, who have not been paid for the work they had done before the lockdown was enforced.

He also pointed out the people who want to donate essentials to tribals are unable to do so because of shortage of food grains in the market. Seeking immediate intervention, Pandit said Thackeray must instruct the district administration to look into the matter.

