Lifting of lockdown depends on compliance to norms: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in thestate after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance bypeople to the government directives

He also said that no permission will be granted to anyreligious or sporting events in the state till further noticeto avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak

The CM also warned of strict action against those whospread communally divisive messages on social media.

