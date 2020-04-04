Chirag Paswan condemns attacks medical staff, policemen

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday condemned the incidents where medical staff and policemen were attacked by people amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. "Not just in the country, the information coming from the world is that the only precaution is to stay at homes and not come out. The more strictly we follow this, the more successfully we will be able to fight coronavirus," Paswan told ANI here.

"The Lok Janshakti Party and I am personally against it. Our doctors and nurses have had a crucial contribution towards this fight against coronavirus, even policemen also. I condemn the incidents where they are being attacked. I want to thank the Chief Ministers of various states, especially Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for giving a statement against this and ordered for strict action," he added. Paswan said it is important to not spread anarchy at this time.

Moreover, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday, Paswan said, "I would urge more and more people to join this initiative by the Prime Minister. There are some people who are raising questions over it, but I would like to tell them that it is important to understand this thing." He added, "For people at homes, there is something to look forward to. At my home, children are excited about this. Somewhere it increases positivity in people. Nobody should do politics over this and take it positively." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

